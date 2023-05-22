FBI season 5 episode 23 (finale) spoilers: A Missy Peregrym tease

We know that the FBI season 5 finale is coming to CBS tomorrow night, but what you are going to see throughout? Well, let’s just say there is a LOT to be excited about, but at the same time reasons to be nervous. The stakes are through the roof here as we see Maggie and the rest of the team take on a threat that is particularly different from what we usually see.

So what makes the 100th episode so special? According to TV Insider, an “obsessive serial killer” is going to be the focus of the upcoming installment. Not only that, but lives will be in danger. Here is what Missy Peregrym herself had to say about this story:

“We don’t usually do psychological thrillers … and this one, dealing with the power of life and death, feels personally scary to me.”

How scary? Well, we know that almost any big-budget show can find a way to craft an action sequence. What we want to see through this episode is seeing more and more of how these people are tested on an emotional level. Everyone within the New York field office has gone through so much and yet, there are still ways that they can be tested. We don’t think we can sit here and say that any part of the story or the future is altogether assured. We would just say, at least for now, to buckle up and prepare for a few more surprises.

Also, go ahead and remember this: The producers have known for a long time that there was going to be a season 6 for the show. What does that mean? Well, it’s rather simple in that it does open the door for a big-time cliffhanger that can be paid off later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

