FBI season 5 episode 23 (finale) spoilers: The 100th episode

Next week on CBS you’re going to see FBI season 5 episode 23, and this one could be critical for a number of different ways.

So what are we talking about here? Well, not only is “God Complex” the 100th episode of the series, but it is also going to serve as the epic finale. You can be assured that there is some intense, dramatic stuff playing out here, and you are also going to see Shantel VanSanten back as Nina Chase.

To get a few more details right now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 23 synopsis below:

“God Complex” – When a prominent doctor is found dead in a ritualistic slaying, the team must race against the clock to hunt down a religiously motivated serial killer. Also, Scola faces a life-or-death decision, on the fifth season finale and 100th episode of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of the day here?

Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t rule that out all that much. After all, we are talking here about a franchise that loves to show characters in danger or facing huge crossroads in their lives. We wouldn’t be shocked if Scola does something in this episode that either risks his life or causes him to rethink his spot on the team. Given that he and Nina are expecting a baby, that puts everything in perspective. His life at this point is absolutely in a different place than it was previously.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the story lives up to some of these expectations. We know that there is a season 6 coming on the other side, even if it is not all that clear at the moment what that will look or feel like.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

