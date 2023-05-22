The Blacklist series finale title reportedly revealed

While we wait for The Blacklist series finale to arrive on NBC, let’s just say that we have some incredible news to share today. We’ve been wondering for a while how the story will end, and we have a signal due to some reported titles for the rest of the season.

Before we dive too far into this piece, though, let’s just list off some of what we know at the moment. There is a new episode coming on Sunday titled “The Nowhere Bride,” and then after that we are getting two episodes in “The Hat Trick” and “Blair Foster” coming on June 1. So what about after the fact?

The following titles were revealed courtesy of SpoilerTV — they could always change, but that is what we have at the moment.

Episode 17 – “The Morgana Logistics Corporation”

Episode 18 – “Wormwood”

Episode 19 – “Room 417”

Episode 20 – “Arthur Hudson”

Episode 21 – “Raymond Reddington: Part 1”

Episode 22 – “Raymond Reddington: Good Night”

For those who haven’t heard, the plan right now is for the series finale to be coming up on Thursday, July 13, and episodes 21 and 22 will air back to back.

As for the finale title being about Reddington…

Wasn’t that something that was easy to predict in some ways? We don’t think that this is also much of a surprise. What other way could the show end? It makes perfect sense for the writers to tie together a lot of loose ends with these stories, and the words “Good Night” could mean the character’s demise. Or, at the very least, we do tend to think that they signify the end of an all-important era. Let’s just say that this is something that we’re well-aware of at this given moment in time.

