White House Plumbers season 1 episode 5: The big finale!

Next week on White House Plumbers season 1 episode 5, we are going to see the end of this story — as surprising as that is to say.

It is somewhat weird to think that the HBO show is just a five-part limited series but at the end of the day, that’s just how much story there was to tell. We also tend to think that the brevity of the series is one of the reasons why they were able to get Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux on board in the first place. They get to go come on board, tell this version of the Watergate story, and then move forward.

Want to get a few more details now about what’s to come? Well, let’s just say that this episode is the culmination of the chaos, and also what leads to the resignation of President Nixon.

Go ahead and check out the White House Plumbers season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Liddy shares his concerns about Hunt’s stability with John Dean; Hunt’s daughter leverages a secret notebook to convince her father to come clean in his Senate testimony; when the President resigns, lives are ruined.

It goes without saying…

There is not going to be a season 2 of White House Plumbers. However, we hope that HBO does feel like ordering similar versions of this that tell notable stories within government. We’d almost prefer that some are a little more under-the-radar, especially when you consider that there are so many other works out there that document Watergate. We don’t think that the scandal itself was ever the central appeal for this show; instead, it was the cast and the pedigree that comes along with this airing on HBO.

For now, let’s just hope that this show sticks the landing, and that we get a chance to see a lot of big moments as we wind down to the conclusion.

What do you most want to see moving into White House Plumbers season 1 episode 5 on HBO?

(Photo: HBO.)

