Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 6 hopes

Is All American new tonight on The CW? Within this article, of course there are a number of things that are well worth discussing.

So, of course, where do we start here? Well, we should go ahead and get the bad news. There is no new episode of the football drama on the air tonight. Instead, you are going to be stuck waiting for some indeterminate amount of time to get the series back. The good news, at least for now, is that we know that a season 6 IS 100% coming down the road. Unfortunately, it is just not altogether clear at the moment when this is going to air. We know that The CW wants to have it on the air in the fall, but that’s going to depend heavily on what is happening when it comes to the writers’ strike.

So what can we anticipate here in general? Well, we do tend to think that Spencer and Olivia are going to have some big moments ahead, and that the show is going to continue to combine the football world and these characters’ personal lives in some big, impactful ways.

As for whether or not season 6 will be the last one, we’ll just have to wait and see on that. For the time being, we just hope that the show has a proper ending whenever it concludes.

In general, we’ll just say that we are worried about the future of just about every CW show now that the network is under new leadership. Why would we sit back and say that we’re comfortable about anything right now? What is the value in that?

Related – Get some more news on All American right now, including even more of our premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see moving into an All American season 6 over at The CW?

Is there anything you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







