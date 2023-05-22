Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Obviously, we know that there are some big things coming within the show, especially when it comes to Nick Torres. The question is whether or not we’re going to see them tonight.

Well … are we? Well, there’s no reason to beat around the bush here! You will have a chance to see the series back with its grand finale at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and you better prepare for this to be all sorts of intense! Wilmer Valderrama’s character will be going undercover as a prison and while we hope that he is okay, how can you say anything with confidence right now?

Without further ado, why not go ahead and set the stage for what’s to come? You can do that just by seeing the full NCIS season 20 episode 22 synopsis below:

“Black Sky” – Torres finds himself in prison as the team tries to stop an impending terror attack on U.S. soil, on the 20th season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, May 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there going to be a big-time cliffhanger here?

We see no real need to beat around the bush — based on everything you see here, there is a legitimately good chance that you’ve got your jaw on the ground by the end of the story. This is something that this show has done a really good job at over the years, and we foresee no real reason that they would stop with that all of a sudden right now.

At the moment, we’re prepared for just about anything; after all, we’ve seen everything from surprise returns to life-or-death situations in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including other sneak peeks for what’s ahead

What do you think we are going to see over the course of the NCIS season 20 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to then also come back for even more updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







