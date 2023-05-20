NCIS season 20 episode 22 (finale): ‘Black Sky’ sneak peeks

Monday night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 22 — the all important finale! So what is going to happen across “Black Sky”? Think in terms of a lot of drama, twists, turns, and a whole lot more.

So what is at the center of the hour? Well, Nick Torres is going to be undercover in order to ensure the team gets answers on a possible weapon of mass destruction. This arc was set up at the end of this past episode, but that doesn’t mean this situation for Wilmer Valderrama’s character is going to be easy. He is going into a prison where not even the guards know that he is undercover, and that is going to cause a lot of problems for him if things go south.

As a matter of fact, some of the sneak peeks for this episode (watch here) signal that there are going to be some violent moments behind bars. Torres is accused of being a rat at one point, and he has to get a little bit physical to prove that he is not. Parker shows up to potentially pull him out, but Torres insists that he is okay and wants to see the rest of this through. Because of all of this, we do tend to think we are building up to a pretty emotional end.

So while Torres is behind bars, what’s going on with the team back at the office? Well, they are going to do what they can to keep investigating, but doing so from afar is not going to be difficult.

Be prepared for this NCIS episode to have its fair share of surprises — how could it not, given that this is the finale? Wilmer himself has already teased a big cliffhanger, so we are 100% prepared for that … and for some legitimate jaw-droppers over the course of the hour.

