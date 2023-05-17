NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama talks cliffhanger

As we prepare for the NCIS season 20 finale on CBS next week, why not hear from Wilmer Valderrama? All signs point to him having a huge role to play within this upcoming episode, and we are more excited than ever to dive into it.

This week, the actor was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show and within that, he shared at least a few different teases for what lies ahead — including a big, emotional cliffhanger that is tied to his character Nick Torres. We know already that he is heading behind bars in order to get info on a possible weapon of mass destruction. However, Wilmer notes that something within his character “breaks” while behind bars, which could mean some old demons start to rise to the surface.

Is it possible that the character gets killed, or breaks the law in a way where he actually ends up behind bars himself? Both of these things are possible, and we just hope that it’s nothing that keeps Valderrama away from the show long-term.

After all, we do know that in the months to come, the actor could start become a lot busier thanks to his Disney+ Zorro project. He notes to Hudson that this is in “heavy development” at the moment, and he is very excited to be bringing his version of a classic hero to the screen. While we’re sure this is coming at some point, the timeline remains unclear thanks in part to the ongoing writers’ strike. Then again, you can say the same thing about NCIS season 21 — we know that it is coming but unfortunately, that is all we know at the moment.

In summation, just buckle up and prepare for a bumpy ride! There may be crazy stuff coming down the road. You can watch the full Wilmer interview now over here.

