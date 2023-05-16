NCIS season 20 finale promo: Torres in prison!

Earlier tonight we had a first look at the NCIS season 20 finale promo, and the story seems to be all about one thing: Nick Torres in danger.

Going into this episode, it already feels like Wilmer Valderrama’s character is being reflective about a lot of things in his life, which makes us feel for him and also worried. He’s about to head into a really dangerous position, and the last thing we want to see is something terrible happen right when he is making some steps forward with his life. Being in prison, even on an undercover mission, is incredibly dangerous. If you are made as a cop or federal agent, you are dead.

We know why Nick is there, as his presence may be needed in order to thwart a possible terrorist attack. We saw that the prisoner behind bars right now has more information on it than they previously let on, and Torres is the right fit to go behind bars. He is used to doing deep-cover operations, and he also knows how to fight if need be.

Of course, our obvious fear is that the character does not make it out of the episode alive. Valderrama is a busy actor right now with a Zorro project in development, so you can make a case that Torres gets killed off. We don’t want that, but we have seen the show do that before.

Regardless of whether he survives this operation or not, it does seem like he will be the focus of the cliffhanger this season. Last season, we had something with Parker; this time around, the writers are mixing it up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

