The Blacklist series finale: When will it air?

We know that The Blacklist series finale is on the way on NBC — after all, the final scenes have already been filmed!

There is certainly a lot to be curious about when it comes to the future of the story, but for the sake of this article, let’s have a bit of a talk about air dates. After all, this all-important episode may be coming sooner than you’d think.

So how soon are we talking about here? We should note that nothing is confirmed at present but according to the Futon Critic, the finale will air on Thursday, July 13 as a part of a two-hour event starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. (For those unaware, the James Spader series is going to be moving to Thursdays starting on June 1, where it will be for the rest of the summer.

While we’d love to say that there are more details out there for what lies ahead with the finale, a lot of things remain unclear. It does obviously feel as though Raymond Reddington will be a focal point for the final episodes; after all, this is his show! You could theorize that the character is going to die, mostly because he has been sick before and it is acting rather unusual this season. He’s been selling off a lot of his properties and really focusing in on what matters the most to him. (Above all other things, Agnes appears to be at the top of the list.)

Beyond just Reddington, though, we really do hope there is closure for everyone across the board, whether we are talking here about Cooper, Ressler, Dembe, or anyone else.

