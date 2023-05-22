Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big season 4 finale, do you want to know the Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 premiere date over at CBS? How about getting a larger sense of what lies ahead for the comedy?

Just like you would probably expect, there are a handful of important things that are worth noting here … but we should begin with a reminder that this show is not going anywhere. The network has already greenlit a season 5, thought it is worth noting that it could look and feel rather different from what we’ve seen so far.

How so? Let’s just count some of the ways for a moment, shall we? First and foremost, the early plan is for Bob Hearts Abishola to come back with fewer episodes than it has as of late, and not just due to the writers’ strike. Meanwhile, everyone beyond the two leads is being bumped down to recurring, with there being less of a guarantee as to how many stories they will be a part of. What’s the reasoning for all of this? It has a great deal to do with a lot of cost-cutting measures that are happening behind the scenes here. This is indicative of what a lot of shows are doing across the board, especially in an era where live ratings are less and the presence of streaming services have made it a far more fractured environment than ever before.

Now, let’s back to potential premiere dates. For now the sitcom is listed on the fall schedule, and in the same 8:30 p.m. Eastern timeslot that we’ve seen in the past. However, due to the aforementioned strike we’d be shocked if season 5 premieres earlier than the first couple of weeks of October. Even that may be an optimistic estimate, given that for now, there is no clear resolution in sight between the writers and networks / streaming services.

Obviously, we would love this strike to be over as soon as possible — the writers deserve what they are asking for! Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 at CBS, and when do you think it will air?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, remember now to come back for even more great updates all across the board.

(Photo; CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







