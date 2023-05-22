NCIS: Los Angeles series finale: How did it end?

Tonight officially brought us the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles, and absolutely we expected a lot of emotional moments! Suffice it to say the story delivered, but how exactly did that happening? How many surprises were there?

We had a number of big-time predictions entering the finale, with one of the biggest ones being that Kensi would end up pregnant. Meanwhile, we anticipated cameos from at least one or two former cast members, and there also being the inevitable Callen – Anna wedding. This one was the most inevitable, of course, given that there were already photos out there about it.

The only thing we were fairly confident we would not get was an in-person appearance from Linda Hunt as Hetty, as people involved with the show cautioned us about that far ahead of time. A part of this seems to be a symptom of the team learning pretty late in the season that this would be the final one.

Still, fourteen years is great, and it’s hard to be upset with all of the stories and meaningful moments we’ve had over the years.

So what did we get within this finale?

We got a letter from Hetty (the guys are out to find her), and then we actually had a chance to see Nell, Nate, and Sabatino! There were some nods to the past and we appreciated that greatly.

Meanwhile, Kensi is pregnant and that dream is coming true! This was a happy conclusion to the story, not that we really expected anything else. Now, we just have to sit back and imagine what the future could hold for a lot of different characters. We tend to think that they are all going to have a happy and incredible future in their own respective way.

Going into tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles series finale, what did you most expect to see?

(Photo: CBS.)

