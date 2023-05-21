The Simpsons season 35 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following tonight’s big season 34 finale on Fox, what can we say when it comes to The Simpsons season 35? When could it premiere?

We want to start off this article with as much clarity as possible, and that includes noting that the situation with the animated stalwart is complicated moving forward. Very complicated.

The good news is that we know already that The Simpsons is coming back for more, and that’s not something that you have to worry about at all. Even with lower broadcast ratings, this series is a significant revenue driver across a number of mediums, and we know that it will make it until at least season 36.

As for when the show premieres, Fox has yet to reveal its fall schedule. With that being said, there is a good chance that you see at least some new episodes later this year, even with the writers’ strike ongoing. The Simpsons, like many other animated shows, operates under a very different schedule than its live-action counterparts. Many episodes are written several months in advance, as the animation process takes a considerable amount of time. There may be some scripts for the fall that are already together. The strike undoubtedly impacts this show, but it may not happen in a way that you immediately see.

(For example, the last time there was a writers’ strike during the 2007-08 season, there were a couple fewer episodes produced. It trickles down in time.)

For the time being…

We would just take a wait-and-see approach here. For now, let’s just hope that the writers get paid what they deserve — their requests are reasonable! Also, we hope that everyone who works within The Animation Guild (which represents many writers within animation) also get the attention that they deserve.

(Photo: Fox.)

