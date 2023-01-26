The Simpsons, Family Guy renewed through season 36, season 23

Just in case you were worried at all about the future of Fox’s animated lineup, The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers are coming back. Not only that, but all three shows are going to be staying put until at least the spring of 2025.

Today, the network ordered two additional seasons of each one of these shows, which brings The Simpsons to season 36, Family Guy to season 23, and Bob’s Burgers to season 15. Fox has never shown any indication that they are going to cancel any of these shows; The Simpsons already has the distinction of being the longest-running scripted series ever. Even though Fox the network doesn’t have ownership of these shows like they once did before the studio was sold off to Disney, the broadcast channel does still generate profits off of the episodes and they are launching pads for other programming.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what Fox scripted president Michael Thorn had to say:

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, longtime partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites … Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Meanwhile, Marci Proietto, executive vice president of 20th Television Animation, added the following:

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with Fox over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that Fox is doubling down on each of these iconic shows.”

What do you think about The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers being renewed?

How many more seasons do you think these three juggernauts could last? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







