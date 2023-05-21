Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Annie’s big move

Want to learn a little bit more about Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 3 when it airs on BBC One next week? Of course, there are a few different things to talk through!

Where do we start? Well, let’s just say that by the end of the episode, we are going to be at the halfway point in the story. Like many other British dramas, the story here is fairly short and yet, we know there will be a lot of stories crammed in to a short period of time. Next week, one of the big ones is going to revolve around Annie. What is she going to do in the wake of what she learns about Terry? Let’s just say that we are anticipating a lot of surprises and development as we move forward.

Without further ado, we suggest that you check out the full Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 3 synopsis:

Annie is furious when Terry stays out all night. To give him a taste of his own medicine, Annie leaves Terry home alone with the kids and bonds with Kate on a cross-country road trip. With their mum miles away, and their dad preoccupied by his demons, Peter and Pattie run wild.

With the show’s Australian setting, there is clearly a LOT of room for exploration here, especially when you consider the time period. It is a part of what Peter and Pattie get into, and also a part of what producers choose to show us. There is so much room to explore and dive into both geography and history, so we’ll see where everything pans out.

Odds are, though, there are at least a couple of surprises still to come. We would say to prepare accordingly, though some of the bigger developments could still be saved for a little bit later in the season.

