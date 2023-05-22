American Idol 21 finale: Who won, Iam Tongi or Colin Stough?

Who won American Idol 21? We knew that entering the finale, there were three contenders in Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Megan Danielle. All three of them brought something to the table, but only one would have the opportunity to get that grand prize.

One of the things that we have certainly learned from watching over the years is that you cannot take any predicted result for granted. Take a look back at season 5 or season 8 as examples of a fairly unexpected outcome. We’ve seen this happen plenty of times before, and it certainly could happen again.

Did we think that Iam was the favorite to win entering the episode? 100%. After all, remember for a moment here that he was such a likable guy, and had a number of memorable performances! However, both Colin and Megan could have that country-music audience at their backs, and we think it’d be silly to diminish their ability to sweep in and lend a helping hand with the vote.

This is a long finale, so be prepared to sit through a number of other various performances before we do get around to the end result.

What actually happened tonight?

Well, Iam did win! The one surprise that we would say is that Megan was actually the runner-up as opposed to Colin, but she did earn that over the course of the night. Tongi seems like such a great guy, and we just hope that moving forward, the show manages to be right by him and gives him the best opportunity to succeed.

Now, the long hiatus begins, and we hope that moving forward, there is going to be a chance to see some other super-unique talents hit the stage a little further on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Idol 22, including when it could premiere

Going into the American Idol 21 finale, is there anything that you expected to see?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







