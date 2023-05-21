Succession season 4 episode 9: ‘Church and State’ expectations

In a mere matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see Succession season 4 episode 9 on HBO, and one thing is already clear. We are 100% sure that we are not ready for it. How could be be? There are only two more episodes remaining, and we do tend to think that both of them are pivotal and will provide even more dramatic twists and turns within the world of the Roy family.

On the surface, you could say that a big chunk of tonight’s “Church and State” is going to be about a solemn remembrance. However, we tend to think that in due time, things are absolutely going to spiral out of control.

Can we start by reminding you that Roman is going to be giving the eulogy at his father Logan’s funeral? The promos show him milking the moment, and we do tend to think that eventually, this is going to lead to a few moments that are hard to digest.

Is it possible that Roman slips up during the speech and hurts his chance of retaining power? It is possible, just as it is possible that something leaks behind the scenes that hurts his ability to be in charge. Maybe it is his relationship with Mencken; or, maybe it is his past with Gerri.

The big person to watch

It could very well be Jess! She was mentioned in the synopsis for this episode, and we do tend to think that the events of the election could be something that radically alters her perception of working with Kendall moving forward. It is at least something to keep in mind over the coming hours.

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for Succession season 4 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

