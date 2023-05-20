High Desert season 1 episode 4 spoilers: What’s next on Apple TV+

After the three-episode premiere on Apple TV+, why not look a little bit further into High Desert season 1 episode 4? There is a lot more good stuff coming down the road, and we imagine that a lot of it will be equally entertaining to the first few episodes.

What makes this show entertaining? Beyond just the performance as Patricia Arquette, we do think it benefits a lot from its versatility. Even though there are a ton of different shows out there set in California, there aren’t a lot that are quite like this. It is hilarious at times, authentic at others, and it also contains its fair share of mysteries. After all, there is that PI component to the center of everything!

High Desert season 1 episode 4 is coming on Wednesday, and it carries with it the title of “Get Judy Off the Bed.” Want to know a little bit more? Then check out the synopsis below:

After making a discovery about Guru Bob’s missing wife, Peggy enlists Denny to find out more.

How will this story build up over time?

Well, we don’t think that the central cases will be wrapped up immediately. Instead, we tend to think that one of the real goals for this show is to really take its time to establish some of the main characters and develop Peggy into who she is going to become. Just think for a moment about who she is at the start of the series, and then couple that with who she becomes by the end of episode 3. We’ve seen such a wide array of different stories put into the narrative so far — who knows where things will go?

If there’s one thing we’re at least confident in right now, it’s this: Things are going to remain pretty darn entertaining from here on out.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

