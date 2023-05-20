Silo season 1 finale spoilers: An early look at what’s ahead

We may still be several weeks out from seeing the Silo season 1 finale, but there is one thing we can say about it now. By all accounts, this is going to be one of the craziest and most action-packed stories we have had to chance to see so far.

After all, just think for a moment about all the various mysteries we’ve been left to think about right now! There are the murders of George and Mayor Jahns, plus what happened to both Allison and Holston. Heck, there’s even a chance that there is something more to be said about Deputy Marnes based on the events of episode 4. There is a chance that we’ll get answers to some of this in the finale, but we may have to wait a while for some other news.

Speaking in a recent interview with Collider, Common (who plays Sims on the show) made it clear what his reaction was to first seeing the script:

It’s funny because I read the script, and then we filmed it, and there were some stops and starts in filming. We filmed that last year, and finished somewhere in June. When I watched the episode, I had forgot what happened. This material has a lot to it, so you don’t remember everything that was going on. And some things my character is not even in, so it was very interesting to see what was going on. I couldn’t stop watching. I wanted to keep watching. It was one of those things where you’re like, “Man, what is gonna happen? Wait, I thought this person was this.” I’m a sucker for good thrillers, and that’s what Silo is. Let me be clear, there were times I was watching where it was hard for me to watch it myself, to be honest, but I had to get over that, so I could watch the show because the show is fun. The show is great.

While there is no official renewal as of yet for a Silo season 2, we still have a hard time picturing a world where that doesn’t happen. Doesn’t it just make sense that we get something more, given the success of the show to date?

How do you think we could be seeing Silo season 1 wrap up overall?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

