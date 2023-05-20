Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: A setup for the finale

As many of you know at the moment, Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 has to be a pivotal installment in this story. This is, after all, the last episode before the finale! Whatever happens here is going to carry through into the new finale; that much is abundantly clear.

Also, it feels clear at this point that we have to approach that finale as the end of the series. Sure, a lot of people are keeping the door open, but this is the end of the story that has been planned. We’d be betraying ourselves if we approached episode 12 with some blind illusion that there will be more of this particular group of characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So how will episode 11 end to set the stage for the finale? Sure, there may be some small moments within a number of personal stories, but we tend to think that in the end, this story is almost all about Ted. His mother is turning up, and that could lead to some big revelations.

In our mind, the only way for this story to end is with Ted deciding that in the end, he needs to go back to America. It may be a hard thing to admit to himself in some ways, since he loves this club; we just think he loves being a father more. He’s gotten out of AFC Richmond everything that he’s wanted. He has long said that he doesn’t care about winning and if that is really the case, then that alone will not convince him to stay. He may see the season through, but that could be it and the finale could be about saying goodbye.

Is it possible that we’re totally wrong and Ted stays; or, that he decides to leave in the finale? Sure, but with the story that we’re being told, we have a hard time envisioning this as some last-minute decision.

Related – Get some more news right now all about episode 11

What do you think we will see at the end of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







