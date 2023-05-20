Blue Bloods season 14: Could Jennifer Esposito return again?

After the Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS last night, is the door open for a Jennifer Esposito return at some point in season 14? Let’s just go ahead and say this: There are plenty of reasons for optimism at the moment.

So what’s the primary reason for that? Well, the story of Jackie Curatola was certainly left open-ended. She is now serving as a police chief in a smaller town, which means that she largely lives at a different pace now than Danny Reagan. She is happy, and so is Danny. They are in different spots in their lives, but we hope that they remain in touch and also remain friends.

Of course, for the time being nothing is determined for season 14. The writers for Blue Bloods, just like every other show out there within the greater TV world, remain on strike. It probably will be weeks, if not months, before some more things are finalized when it comes to the future.

With a potential Jackie return, what we can say is this: Getting her back for the first time since the early seasons was probably the biggest challenge. From here on out, we hope that it will be a little bit easier. If the right story is there, we’re sure that the producers could reach out. Her coming back cements further that Blue Bloods has one of the deepest benches out there, given that you can add her to the list of people including Kearns, Joe Hill, Nicky, Jack Reagan, Jack Boyle, Rachel Witten, Maggie the psychic, and so many others that can come back at just about any moment. This is a product of the show being on for so many years.

Season 14 is currently set to premiere this fall — we’ll have to wait and see whether or not that actually happens.

