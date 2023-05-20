Fire Country season 2 spoilers: What will Gabriela do next?

We know that Fire Country season 2 is coming to CBS at some point during the 2023-24 TV season, and there is a lot to think about! So, where do we start? Well, we suppose that one of the biggest things to think about is what the future holds for Gabriela. This is a character who at the end of the season 1 finale, found herself utterly shocked and heartbroken. She and Bode had planned this whole future together after he was released from prison and then, everything was over in the blink of an eye.

So why did Max Thieriot’s character tank his parole hearing? It was a way to ensure he could allow Freddy to get out. This is the sort of selfless person that Bode is, but there are huge consequences to him lying and pretending like he’s a drug addict when he isn’t. It will impact his future behind bars for some time … but it also does not mean that people will start fighting for him.

After all, doesn’t it feel like Gabriela is still going to do whatever she can from the outside? We at least tend to think so. Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is some of what Stephanie Arcila (who plays the character) had to say:

“Knowing Gabriela and knowing who she is, I know that she doesn’t think that this is real. I know she doesn’t think that that Bode is telling the truth. There’s something off.”

Of course, how can she find that truth? That will be one of the more interesting storylines on the show moving forward, as we foresee her digging and doing whatever she can in order to find some answers. We don’t anticipate doing this is going to be altogether easy, but she can be relentless! She’s going to have to be, as this will likely be the only way that Bode can eventually get released. We just hope that nothing happens to Freddy if it’s determined that Bode lied in order to facilitate a release that this character deserved.

