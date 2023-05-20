1923 season 2 spoilers: Is the cliffhanger mystery still intact?

It is probably pretty clear to everyone at this point that the wait for 1923 season 2 is pretty long. New episodes have yet to start filming and with the writers’ strike currently underway, it’s not all that easy to get a firm timeline on them.

For months now, we’ve heard the cast basically say that they don’t much of anything in terms of what lies ahead. Is that a surprise? Hardly. Executive producer Taylor Sheridan is pretty notorious for keeping a lot of finer details under wraps for most of his shows, so we cannot say that we are altogether shocked he would be doing that in this instance, as well. Even today, the actors remain largely in the dark, and it remains to be seen when that will actually change.

Want some more evidence on where things stand? Then check out what Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton) had to say about what lies ahead for his character and Alexandra to Bustle:

“I genuinely don’t know anything … She could never make it back. We could, she could, I couldn’t!”

If you recall, the two parties were separated in the season 1 finale following the incident on the ship. The plan on paper is for them to reunite in Montana, but will that actually happen? Personally, we tend to think so — just as we also tend to think that they are John Dutton’s grandparents and that’s why so much time has been invested in their journey already. There were some people out there who thought that Alex may already be pregnant in the season 1 finale.

Based on where things currently stand…

We’d be shocked if 1923 season 2 comes out this year. We thought it was possible before the strike but now, almost everything feels a little more up in the air. Remember that Harrison Ford is also balancing this show, Shrinking season 2, and then also promoting his new Indiana Jones movie.

Where do you think the story for Spencer is going to go moving into 1923 season 2?

