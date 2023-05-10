1923 season 2 still final season; don’t expect season 3

Is there any chance at all for a 1923 season 3 over at Paramount+? We understand the questions and the interest!

Let’s just put it like this for a moment — given the fact that the main Yellowstone is ending with the second part of season 5, why wouldn’t you want more of some other shows within this world. This prequel has already proven to be a big success — plus, you’re getting to see a lot of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. There’s really a lot to be excited about from start to finish here, though of course we’d be even more so in the event that there was some sort of immediate continuation. (There are some other prequels planned, but we don’t imagine that they will spin directly off of this.)

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon Sklenar (who plays Spencer Dutton on the series) reiterated once more that the upcoming second season will be the show’s last:

“No, no, it’s bookend … It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude.”

We tend to think that this structure is probably what got stars like Mirren and Ford on board in the first place. It is a little bit harder to book names of that caliber when it’s unclear as to whether or not there will be an end in sight.

When are we going to actually see 1923 season 2 premiere?

That is the big question and regrettably, it is one that we don’t have much of a clear answer to at this given moment in time. As nice as it would be to have something more immediately, it feels like it could be 2024 at the earliest. Much of it could depend on the writers’ strike, which is still ongoing.

What do you think about 1923 season 2 being the end of this saga?

