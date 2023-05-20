Silo season 1 episode 5: Juliette’s big priority

As we get ourselves prepared for Silo season 1 episode 5 to arrive on Apple TV+, there is a lot to be excited about. We’re going to be getting closer to answers! Of course, that does not mean that we are going to be all the way there.

What we do know is that Juliette is going to be more intent than ever to try to get answers about both Mayor Jahns and George’s death, she is going to find some surprising resistance. After all, be prepared for her to face scrutiny from above, including those who continue to question how she landed this position in the first place. This is not going to be an easy thing for her to take.

Yet, we think Juliette is going to learn over time how to play the game, even if she has to do a lot of this slowly and subtly. Episode 5 could be an education for the character when it comes to the discretion required to her job.

Let’s just put it this way for a moment, shall we? We know that Rebecca Ferguson’s character wants some answers when it comes to these murders, but this is also far from the only priority that she has. She will have to tread carefully in the hopes that she is going to get answers about Holston. The murders are almost the big mystery front of mind; in order to learn the truth about Holston and/or Allison, she may need to play more of the long game.

In the end, isn’t all of this why Silo is so exciting as a show? It has really done a fantastic job of giving us so many stories across different fronts; we just have to hope that this stays this way for the remainder of the series.

