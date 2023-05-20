Virgin River season 5 premiere date: What can we expect now?

For those of you who missed the big news earlier on in the week, the wait for Virgin River season 5 is going to be longer than we expected.

Originally, most everyone (cast included) thought that the romantic drama was going to be back on Netflix at some point in the summer — most likely in July. That’s not happening anymore. The series is now set to be coming back in the fall, and we have to sit back and wait to see just when in those three months the show will actually launch.

So what can we hope for right now? Well, let’s go ahead and make something clear: Virgin River season 5 is done. Filming wrapped a long time ago, and we tend to think the episodes are either ready to go or close to it. Because of all of this, we tend to think the only reason for the long wait at this point is Netflix ensuring they space out their programming during the writers’ strike.

For the time being, we tend to think that season 5 is now going to arrive in the September / October range. There should be other programming that they have later on in the year, with Bridgerton season 3 serving as one possibility.

One other thing we are curious about

How will Netflix air this season? In the wake of the aforementioned strike, we wouldn’t be altogether surprised if we end up seeing the streamer do something a little bit different and splitting up the season. This isn’t something that we have an answer to right now, but we sure hope that changes over the next couple of months.

Fingers crossed that this season proves worthy of the wait; we are absolutely anticipating a good bit of romance, drama, and some big-time surprises at the same time.

Related – Get some more news about the recent Virgin River season 6 renewal!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5, and when do you think it’ll be airing?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







