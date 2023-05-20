Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger talk!

We are just a matter of days away from Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 10 over on Starz, and there is a chance for some huge stuff. With this being said, there’s also a chance that one of the big things is going to be a cliffhanger.

So what could the cliffhanger be, and does the show really benefit from that? Of course, there is a lot to get into here.

First and foremost, we really should make the following clear: This show always benefits from some sort of jaw-dropper. Of course, there are multiple ways that you can do an ending. There is one school of thought where you end the show with an unanswered question, such as a character who may or may not be dead. Meanwhile, there is another scenario where you end the show with a shocking reveal that you have to wait to get the aftermath of. It reminds us a lot of what happened at the end of last season with Lorenzo killing Zeke.

Personally, we actually think that there is a lot to be said for doing things a little bit different here and allowing the show to have a big mystery at the end of the season, something that could pay off moving into season 4. After all, isn’t this a big part of what made the whole “who shot Ghost?” story all the more compelling? We tend to think so.

There’s no doubt that this sort of cliffhanger is a bit of a creative risk, but we tend to think it is well-worth trying. We will just have to wait and see if the writers agree and if they do, what that means when it comes to the early stages of season 4.

