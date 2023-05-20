The Flash season 9: Why is it ending? Grant Gustin explains

As so many of you out there know, The Flash season 9 is the final season, and we are just a matter of days from the series finale.

With this in mind, now does feel like the perfect time to revisit a critical conversation: Why this show is saying goodbye in the first place. Why wrap things up, especially since things could have gone on a little bit longer? It is a complicated question to answer, but we do have a little more info to share right now.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Grant Gustin confirmed that he made the decision to depart the show before he knew that season 9 was going to be the end — meaning that there was temporarily an idea that the series could have gone on without him:

“I just knew it was time for me to step away, have more time with my family, and just enter this next chapter of my life … But I think I would’ve really questioned my decision if they had done a season 10 — if I knew the whole family was still together and I was somewhere else — so I’m glad we all finished at the same time. I’m not really a FOMO person, but I would’ve for sure had FOMO about that.”

Grant had contemplated a departure from the show before season 9, but he had always opted to come back. Given that he is now a husband and a parent, we can understand wanting to be a little more settled as opposed to going up to Vancouver to film a big chunk of the year.

No matter what happens in the series finale…

It does feel like that Grant is going to be one of the most iconic superhero actors of this generation. He was a fantastic Barry Allen and will be The Flash for a number of people for many years to come. He did such a great job with this role!

What are you going to miss the most about The Flash?

(Photo: The CW.)

