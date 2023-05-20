Power Book IV: Force season 2: Big announcement Monday!

If you have been hoping for some more specifics as to when we’d get some Power Book IV: Force season 2 news, prepare to celebrate!

In a new post on Twitter, series star Joseph Sikora confirmed himself that you would have a chance to learn something more about the new season on Monday. Once upon a time, this is actually when we thought that a new season would be coming out. That didn’t happen. However, we are still happy about the fact that some more info is on the way.

What is the real struggle at this point? Not knowing exactly what this news is going to be. Are we going to get a premiere date, a teaser, a renewal, or a combination of the three? Well, we do at least think that we’ll get either a start date or a start month, coupled with at least a tiny bit of footage. It is too early for us to get a full trailer, as that will probably be a month or so before the show comes back.

As for a renewal, we certainly remain hopeful that there is going to be another batch of episodes coming beyond this one. Yet, that’s not something that Starz may need to rush out there. Just remember for a moment that with the writers’ strike ongoing, there’s not a real reason to rush any other announcement down the road. The most important thing, at least for now, is the simple fact that the writers get paid what they deserve. There will be chance to make more of Force down the road.

While we wait for season 2, isn’t it nice to have Sikora make an appearance on Power Book II: Ghost? Tommy turned up at the end of this past episode, and we know from the preview for the finale that you are also going to have a chance to see him in that.

