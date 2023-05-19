Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Crossover impact!

We tend to think that today, there is probably more interest in a Power Book IV: Force season 2 than usual. Why is that? Well, just look towards the most-recent events on Power Book II: Ghost! At the end of the most recent episode, we saw Tommy Egan turn up to the safehouse where Tasha and the rest of Tariq’s family was staying at. We know that he has an ax to grind, and this appearance from Joseph Sikora will carry over into the upcoming finale.

After watching that, we do understand more of why Starz has been so secretive … but we also know that the demand is certainly there to get a premiere date now.

Luckily, we know that there is going to be at least some news soon! Sikora himself has already noted that an announcement on Power Book IV: Force season 2 will be coming before the end of the Michael Rainey Jr. show’s latest season next week. That could be an exact premiere date, or at the very least, a premiere month. Early signs have suggested that the show could be coming back in September; if not then, we’re not ruling out August either. Any earlier may be too soon.

The one thing that we can say about Tommy right now is that he’s probably feeling a lot of pain. There is everything that happened with Tasha and Tariq in the past, but don’t forget that he may also still be mourning Liliana, the person who was more loyal to him than anyone out in Chicago. She’s someone we’re really going to miss moving forward, unless the producers find some way to magically revive her.

Based on everything we’ve heard, season 2 of the Tommy series will be epic — let’s hope it lives up to the hype!

