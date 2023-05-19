Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale promo: All about Monet

If it wasn’t clear already, the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale is going to have Monet Tejada at the center. How can it not? Is there any way that this character is going to find her way out of this alive?

Just think for a moment about what’s going on with the crime boss at the moment. She set up a way for her husband to die and as a result, she has now ostracized most of the rest of her family. There is no love lost here with Tariq, and then there is the RICO investigation. Where can she even turn at this point?

Well, in the end, she may not be able to go anywhere. One of Monet’s biggest strengths at times is her confidence, but sometimes that can be a weakness if you don’t know how to play your cards right. It is pretty darn easy at this point to assume that she’s going to get in over her head and pay some significant consequences, especially since the promo suggests that she’s going to Noma to say that she can be the new person responsible for moving product around. Can she really do that without resources?

While all of this is going on, the promo also hints at another big story for Lauren finally — can Tariq convince her to not testify? She suddenly becomes one of the most interesting cogs in all of this now, given that with Saxe gone, Jenny has fewer people she can even remotely rely on or trust.

When you consider all of this…

It is pretty darn easy to prepare for a cliffhanger. We’re not all that sure the show can have it any other way leading into season 4.

