Citadel season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to see Citadel season 1 episode 6 over on Prime Video — and yes, this one will stand out.

After all, we are talking here all about the big, epic end of the season! Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to the second season, and we are very-much curious to see how the producers manage to wind things down … and it is no easy feat.

In the event that you have not heard as of yet, the six-episode series is one of the most expensive one on record, and this is meant to be a huge action spectacle. Our hope is that the Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Richard Madden show ends with a bang, and that everything you get from here on out will set the stage for some more iterations all over the globe. Remember that Amazon has said that they want Citadel to eventually become a global franchise with different characters and agents all over the world. It is an ambitious approach, to put it mildly.

So is all of this going to pay off, at the end of the day? There isn’t even a lot of clarity on that right now! Remember that there isn’t much info out there about the finale right now beyond what you saw in episode 5 and in terms of the show’s commercial success, Prime Video does not report numbers.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we can at least remind you that there is a season 2 renewal on the other side of this episode. No matter what lies ahead, you can rest easy knowing that there’s going to be more of the series. We just have to wait and see how it happens, let alone when since this is not an altogether easy story for anyone to make.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

