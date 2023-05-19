Why did Molly Burnett leave Law & Order: SVU, Grace Muncy?

Why is Molly Burnett leaving Law & Order: SVU, and her role of Grace Muncy, following the events of last night’s finale? We certainly understand the curiosity! This is one of those shows where a little bit of consistency goes a long way, and you want to see some of your favorites stick around as long as possible.

Unfortunately, it is clear that Muncy won’t be around in season 25 (save for a guest appearance) after she took a promotion. The character is no longer a series regular, and this means that there could be a spot open in Benson’s squad for someone new.

So are we going to see a replacement down the road? That feels likely, but it also feels a little bit like a subject for the summer. For now, let’s just get into why we lost Burnett in the first place.

Here’s what we can say for now: The actress has not commented anywhere on social media that suggests that it was her decision to leave. Within the Dick Wolf universe, we do often see exits that are creatively driven, though every now and then we also see performers decide to go on their own accord. Heck, we’ve seen examples of the latter over the past year! It certainly seems as though there is no acrimony within this exit, so the door is very-much open for Burnett to return down the road.

No matter the reason for this exit, it does serve as another reminder of how challenging it can be to have characters join long-term established shows. SVU has Fin, Carisi, and Benson of course as the core; we will see more of what happens around them over the next several months. (That is, provided the writers’ strike is resolved at some point this summer.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

