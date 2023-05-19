Shark Tank: Tucky, Influencers in the Wild, EyeWris, Tones of Melanin

Tonight on Shark Tank, you will get to see Tucky, Influencers in the Wild, EyeWris, and Tones of Melanin. This is the finale! With that in mind, we do think there are going to be some fun pitches, and hopefully, we will build towards a really fun ending at the same time.

So how can we start off this discussion? Let’s do it as we often do, and that is by sharing the official synopsis:

First into the Tank is a social media star from New York City who ends up being familiar to the Sharks and pitches a board game focused on social media influencers. Accompanied by a marching band, a Virginia Beach, Virginia, owner of a popular HBCU collegiate apparel line pitches the Sharks to invest in her brand. An entrepreneur from Charlotte, North Carolina, presents an accessory to make one’s wardrobe more versatile by transforming T-shirts into crop tops. The Sharks are drawn into an emotional pitch by a father-and-son duo from Santa Barbara, California, who created innovative eyewear to address the problem of easily accessing reading glasses. The season finale features an extensive recap on many success stories from the season, inspiring future entrepreneurs to pursue the American dream. (TV-PG)

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

Now, here’s a spotlight on the individual companies coming on board…

Influencers in the Wild – This is one of the funnier ideas that we’ve seen in a while — a board game! It is basically built around the idea of internet culture, and it seems like a tongue-in-cheek way to have a good time for socially-savvy contestants.

EyeWris – We like to credit the great product names on Shark Tank and this fits the bill. It is also pretty easy to pitch: Foldable eyeglasses that you can wear on your wrist, making them easy and convenient for people on the go.

Tucky – Another product that is easy to explain. This is a comfortable band that you can wear underneath your favorite shirt or sweater to create the ideal crop top or sweater tuck. It’s a fashion accessory built with convenience and style in mind.

Tones of Melanin – This is a company that is all about supporting HBCUs and providing marketing opportunities all at once. They’ve got a line of clothing and accessories that helps to support your favorite schools, fraternities, and more.

