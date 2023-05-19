SWAT season 7 premiere date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast

Following tonight’s all-important season 6 finale, what better time is there to talk about a SWAT season 7? As you would anticipate, there is a lot to get into here!

So where is the best possible place to start? Well, we suppose that it is really important to note that the Shemar Moore series is coming back for more … though this was not always viewed as some sort of 100% certainty. There was uncertainty for a little while that the crime drama would have a chance to come back after CBS canceled it. However, shortly after that CBS and Sony reconvened and found a way to bring it back for a 13-episode final season. Moore is also going to be an executive producer moving forward to go along with being the star.

Now that we can confirm the show’s return, we must get into the next big subject: When the show is actually coming back. Is there anything more that we can say about that? Well, it’s all relative for the time being. For the moment SWAT season 7 is on the fall schedule, but we recognize already that this could easily change depending on what happens with the writers’ strike. We are a few weeks into that now, and there is no clear end in sight. We don’t think the final season will be able to premiere any earlier than October, and it could be as late as early 2024 depending on how things shake down. (Remember that the last major writers’ strike lasted for months and we may see something similar here.)

No matter when the show comes back for more, we hope that the remaining episodes are fast-paced, action-packed, but also full of great character moments. They should be a real celebration of everything that we have had a chance to see over the years.

Oh, and can we also get more of Lina Esco as Chris? Even if it is just an episode?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

