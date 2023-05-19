Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are wanting more of this show, how can we blame you? The episodes the past few weeks were spectacular, and we’ve known for a while that we are building up to something big. To be specific, we are talking here all about Bode’s parole hearing, and whether or not we are going to be able to see Max Thieriot’s character eventually get out.

So is that going to happen tonight? Well, here’s the good news: We can at least say another episode is on the air. As a matter of fact, tonight’s season 1 episode 22 is the most important one since the premiere. This is the Fire Country finale, when all stories are set to converge and the critical hearing will take place. We can’t guarantee that we’ll get the results tonight; or, that those results will be what everyone wants. There could be some devastating cliffhanger that causes all of us to shake our fists in the air for quite some time.

Nonetheless, this is a situation where we do have to prepare ourselves for anything and everything. With that, we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

“I Know It Feels Impossible” – The station 42 and Three Rock crews face a daring rescue when a massive mudslide tears through Edgewater. Meanwhile, Bode’s freedom is on the line at his parole hearing, on the first season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We do think that we’re going to see one of the biggest rescues we have since Fire Country started on the episode tonight — also, that there is a big chance at a cliffhanger. The show has had a season 2 renewal for a good while now, so that probably made everyone all the more confident going into the end of the episode.

Related – Get more news on the end of Fire Country right now, including for Bode and Gabriela

What are you expecting to see when the Fire Country season 1 finale airs on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Also, come back tonight for some other coverage all about the show’s future.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







