Fire Country season 1 finale spoilers: Bode tells Gabriela the truth

As you prepare for the Fire Country season 1 finale on CBS tomorrow, you can be assured of one thing above all others. Drama — or, to be specific, a lot of drama.

At the center of much of the hour is a central question, and it one that could define a lot of futures in the long-term, as well. Is Bode going to find a way to get out on parole? Or, is he going to be stuck in there following the failed drug test?

In a sneak preview over at Collider, Max Thieriot’s character does have a heart-to-heart with Gabriela about all of this, including some of his insecurities that if he doesn’t get out, that it would have a negative impact on their relationship. She, meanwhile, feels responsible for Sleeper and the drug test, as she is the one who told Bode to go ahead and report it. Now, he’s in this delicate position where his future is on the line — also, Gabriela’s dad does not think he is telling the truth.

Are things going to be painfully awkward over the course of this episode? Sure, and there is no guarantee that things are going to work out in Bode’s favor. There’s a chance that the hearing could lead to a big cliffhanger; or, it’s also possible that this cliffhanger could be about something completely unrelated.

Suffice it to say, we are incredibly excited that there is going to be a season 2 coming for Fire Country … it does alleviate a little bit of the fears and trepidation that we would’ve had going into this otherwise. There will be romance, high stakes, and a whole lot more — basically, everything that you would want from a show like this.

