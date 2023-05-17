Fire Country season 1 finale spoilers: Bode, Gabriela hopes

As we get set for the Fire Country season 1 finale, is there a lot to hope for when it comes to the Bode – Gabriela relationship? There is potential for some major steps forward, and we don’t want anyone to forget that!

However, at the same time we’re well-aware that there is a chance that things are going to fall apart for the two, as well. Remember that there is a good chance that Bode could end up not getting out on parole, especially with that drug test that seems to have been plated. What happens to them then? We do think there’s a case to be made that they can continue to work through it, but such a thing could prove to be quite taxing emotionally.

Also, add to this the fact that Kyle is still around, and there is no guarantee that he will be leaving anytime in the near future. Speaking to TVLine about the upcoming episode, here is what Kanoa Goo (who plays this character) had to say about what the future for Kyle could go in Edgewater:

“I’d say it’s left pretty open-ended … I think Kyle has fallen even more for [Gabriela] after witnessing her on the job, and so if it were up to him, he’s probably down to stick around Edgewater for a bit.”

So in the end, Bode does have competition, but it’s not as though these two get to just sit back and determine who Gabriela gets to be with at the end of the day. Everything is ultimately going to be decided on the basis of where her heart guides her, and that could be Bode regardless of anything that happens with the parole hearing. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out…

