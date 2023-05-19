Molly Burnett leaving Law & Order: SVU, role of Grace Muncy

After just one season on the job, it looks as though Molly Burnett is saying goodbye to Law & Order: SVU.

According to a report from TVLine, the actress will not be a series-regular as Grace Muncy for the upcoming 25th season of the show. This news may not be a surprise to a number of people out there, largely due to the fact that she accepted a promotion during last night’s crossover event.

With that being said, we do of course think that this comes as a surprise just because she had only just joined the show last year! While Law & Order: SVU has managed to find a few performers who stay around alongside Mariska Hargitay for a long period of time, there are others who have clearly had some fairly short runs. This is just yet another example of that.

Now, with this exit in mind, we do tend to think that season 25 is going to have another cast member who is brought on board at some point. The big questions here are 1) who this person is and then 2) when we are going to get a chance to meet them. Because of the writers’ strike, we do think in general that it is going to take longer to learn more about every character who comes on board your typical fall TV shows. There is not even all that much of a timeline right now as to when work on the next batch of episodes is even going to begin. We certainly hope that it’s soon, but why would anyone say this with some element of certainty right now?

Because of the way Burnett was written out, there is certainly a chance we could see Grace again … but it is very much far from guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

