The Last Thing He Told Me season 2: Author on possibility

Following the events of The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 finale, it makes a ton of sense that everyone would want more. As for whether or not that is going to happen, let’s just say that this is a totally different story … in some ways, literally.

If you watched the end of the season 1 finale (spoilers ahead), then you know already that the show ended in a really divisive way. In that, we saw a bearded Owen arrive at Hannah’s exhibition, make it clear to her in his own way that he still loves her, and then leave. Why do that? You can argue that it’s such a selfish thing for him to do, especially if he’s going to go off and disappear again. However, you can also argue that it could set the stage for something more.

By and large, the first season was a pretty faithful adaptation of the book from Laura Dave. Given that she is a co-creator on the Apple TV+ series, you can also argue that she could have a lot of say in where things could go moving forward there. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she indicates that she does have more interest in continuing the story, at least in some way, than she did once upon a time:

What I will say is, I had no intention of writing a sequel. I had no intention of it when I was writing the first one. It was closed for me. Over time, and thinking about the way that readers have engaged so intensely with that last scene — in good and bad ways, people either love it or some people are like, “How dare you not put them back together!” — I’ve been asked some questions around this in different capacities, and I started thinking about what the answers are. So now I don’t know. I can imagine the world in which that sequel could come to be.

Now, we just have to wait and see if it happens. The show was billed as a limited series, but we also know that it has performed really well in the numbers. Because of this, we wouldn’t rule anything out.

Do you think we will get The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 at some point?

