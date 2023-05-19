Magnum PI season 6: A HUGE sign towards a renewal?

Is there some big evidence out there that a Magnum PI season 6 renewal is going to happen at NBC? Let’s just say there is a greater reason for optimism than ever before.

So what’s the source of this? The latest issue of Production Weekly, which does have the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series listed for another season. This periodical is an industry-focused guide to what is filming and also what is being planned, and for a lot of people out there, this was really when they learned for the first time that a season 5 would be happening.

Now, here’s what we should note about this: Magnum PI season 6 being listed is not a guarantee that it is happening. There is no denying that it is absolutely an encouraging sign, but we can’t sit here and say with confidence that this is 100% a sure thing. Things can change, but for now, you can take this listing as evidence that the producers are planning to do another season and there are encouraging signs behind the scenes. For the record, this also goes in line with much of what NBC has said publicly, plus our feeling that they are pleased with the show’s performance — it has lifted up a timeslot for them that historically has been pretty poor.

So what are the big hang-ups right now when it comes to a season 6? It’s really all about when it is able to happen, as the writers’ strike is currently ongoing and without great scripts, there can’t be a great season. Since there are still ten more episodes of season 5 to air, there is less of a reason to rush anything along. Everyone can move forward with at least a certain measure of patience. (We’ve noted this before, but the writers deserve everything they’re asking for and their requests are reasonable.)

For the time being, we suggest moving forward with an extra spring in your step; nothing is guaranteed, but this is the closest thing that we’ve seen to sure-fire evidence that a season 6 is happening so far.

(Photo: NBC.)

