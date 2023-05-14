Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date: Exec talks flexibility

Recently, the news came out that Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 will not be airing until 2024, and there was some disappointment that came with that. That’s understandable! There was chatter for a long time that the second part of the season could come on this fall, and that’s not happening.

However, we did note a couple of days ago that the show’s midseason return date could be a tentative one, and there is one pretty clear reason for that: The writers’ strike. Depending on how long this lasts, there may be an interest in bumping the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series to the fall. Here is what Jeff Bader, President of Entertainment Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had to say to TVLine:

“We feel very good about where we are with our fall schedule relative to what could happen if there’s a prolonged strike … Night Court, Extended Family, Quantum Leap, Found, Irrational… those are all scripted shows that will all be on in the fall … [If the strike goes long] we could pull in La Brea, Magnum P.I., Transplant… and we have our unscripted [programs that don’t use writers]. So, we feel like we’re in good shape.”

This is all complicated stuff to talk through for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, this: We don’t want to see the writers’ strike run long, as that would have a seismic impact on the industry. Ideally, the networks and streaming services will step up to the plate and pay the WGA members what they deserve for all of their work. We suggest you read up on their requests, as they are all reasonable for the preservation of their future. We’re not rooting for a long strike, though if it takes that to ensure writers get what they are asking for, so be it.

However, we’re also not rooting for Magnum PI to be delayed until fall. This all collectively means that we’re rooting for the strike to be resolved soon and for Magnum PI to come back this fall, which probably won’t happen. We just hope that if there is a long hiatus for the show, NBC uses it as a chance to get more people on board.

