Silo season 1 episode 4: Who attacked Deputy Marnes?

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock that Silo season 1 episode 4 had a number of fantastic moments. After all, we had mystery, drama, excitement, and a whole lot more. We also had, for the second straight week, a really enormous cliffhanger.

Let’s focus here for a moment, though, on Deputy Marnes, who is clearly going through it in so many ways. While he seemed like a reasonable candidate on this past episode, he now just seems like a guy who is 100% going through it. Consider the fact that he loved Mayor Jahns and now, he has to contend with the idea that she’s gone. He was drinking, mourning, in his feelings, and starting up skirmishes. Then, he was also attacked himself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

So what is going on here? You can argue that the mystery attack is tied mostly to one thing above all others, and that is the idea of keeping information under wraps. There may be resistance to Juliette being Sheriff, but at the same time, you clearly have something a little bit greater than this going on at the same time. This certainly amplifies a lot of the drama, which for us as a viewer is mostly exciting. Who doesn’t want to see things be taken up a notch at this point? There is potential, after all, for this story to veer off in so many interesting directions depending on where things venture from here on out.

Now, there is the question of if Marnes will be okay, and we’re certainly worried about him. Juliette, meanwhile, has to tow the line between balancing this and then also having to deal with what happened to George. Holston left her behind some clues, but it still feels like a scavenger hunt for her to piece a lot of those together.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Silo and what lies ahead

What do you think about the events of Silo season 1 episode 4 at the moment?

Have any big-time theories? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for even more updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







