Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9: Tommy Egan returns

We certainly hoped there would be awesome stuff on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9, so what did we get?

Well, we think we can put a lot of it here in pretty simple terms. There is one huge thing that stands out about tonight’s epic episode perhaps more than anything else, and that is the return of Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in the closing minutes. In a lot of ways, we didn’t see this one coming. After all, we assumed that we were going to see the character stay more in the world of Power Book IV: Force at this point, but he couldn’t shy away from the opportunity to ensure that he got his revenge on Tasha. The moment he found out about her whereabouts, he turned up there, ready to do what he felt was necessary. It seems like, based on the cliffhanger, like he even still has her.

Meanwhile, Tariq was knocked unconscious and woke up at the end of the episode in the hospital.

So what is really going on here? We wouldn’t make some sort of broad assumption on anything with Tommy and Tasha just yet, but obviously, Michael Rainey Jr.’s character got reason to assume the worst. He cares a ton about his mother, and he also recognizes fully that he doesn’t have all that much in the way of family left. He’s going to do whatever he can to cling to the remaining people who are important. After all, there isn’t all that much of another way for him.

Consider the return of Tommy here, of course, to be yet another reason to be excited coming out of this episode. It does, after all, make things all the more dramatic amidst a season that had a lot of interesting threads going on in the first place.

What do you think about Tommy’s big return on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9?

