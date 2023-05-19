Why did Shane Johnson leave Power Book II: Ghost, Saxe?

Why did Shane Johnson leave Power Book II: Ghost, and the role of Saxe, following the events of this past episode? Let’s just say this: If you are watching the installment tonight, there is a pretty good chance that you are going to be missing the character … even if you don’t want to admit it.

The truth here about Saxe is rather simple: Even if you hate the character (understandable), he is a great heel for this show. He’s the sort of guy who you want to see get embarrassed; think of him like a wrestling villain you boo whenever he is on-screen.

So why rule him out at the moment? Let’s just say that this is a creative choice more so than it is anything else. We don’t get the sense that Johnson was just ready to leave the show immediately; instead, Cooper is a character who has been on borrowed time for the bulk of the series. Heck, you could’ve said that he could or should have died at least four or five times on the original show. It’s really quite a miracle that he managed to make it as long as he did.

In killing off Saxe at this point, what the writers have done is open up a lot of floodgates when it comes to the Attorney’s Office, with Davis MacLean, and even when it comes to Tariq’s family. There were so many different secrets that this guy was holding onto and as the show moves forward now, we will have to wait and see how a number of different things are handled. Let’s just prepare for action, drama, chaos, and a whole lot more from start to finish.

We will miss Saxe, though, and we hope that Johnson has another role in the near future.

