Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: Lottie and some poison…

While Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 ended with quite a doozy in the past, the same can be said for the women in the present. After all, is one of them about to be poisoned at the hands of Lottie?

Well, let’s just put it this way — at the end of “It Chooses,” we saw Shauna, Lottie, Natalie, Van, Taissa, and Misty all surrounded by glasses, where one of them could seemingly have to sacrifice themselves for the sake of wilderness. All they had to do was drink, and one of them had the poison. Also, they seem to be considering going through with it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

We’ll be honest here — all of this is very strange. A whole chunk of the season is! We’re talking here all about a game of deadly roulette in a way, where we see them all having to sacrifice themselves for the sake of the others. But why do this? They aren’t stranded and starving anymore. Meanwhile, they all have reasons to live — even Van, who has cancer, shouldn’t want to go out like this.

Nonetheless, it is pretty darn easy to argue right now that this is going to be a really compelling cliffhanger as we move into the finale. We don’t want to lose anyone in the present, but there’s a good chance we will — also, that it could be Natalie.

Let’s just frame the story for a moment in the following way — given that this is a character who we almost lost in the past, it would make sense for everything to turn around and for us to suddenly lose her in the present. It’s not what we want, but from the very beginning this was established as a universe where a lot of people could die. It doesn’t matter what timeline you are talking about.

Related – Did Javi die on tonight’s Yellowjackets episode?

What did you think about Lottie and all of her poisons on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for even more great updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







