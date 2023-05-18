Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: How do you promote it?

As many of you out there more than likely know at this point, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount Network later this year. It goes without saying, but we’re excited! There is a lot of drama that will be packed into these stories, and that is made all the more apparent by the simple fact that we are approaching the end of the show. This will be the final season, even if we know that there is going to be some sort of spin-off coming down the road.

So when you think about all of this, there are plenty of reasons to be hyped-up over the future. That is before you even ponder over the question of how the network could promote it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Let’s just go ahead and make the following super clear. If we were Paramount, we absolutely would throw it out there that this is the final season. It’s a way to ensure you get viewers to stick with out, especially after all of the reports of delays and behind-the-scenes scuttlebutt. We’d also make it clear that someone could die. If this is going to be end of this chapter of the Dutton saga, we obviously think it is going to be a dangerous and deadly series of stories ahead. It is hard to imagine that anyone is altogether safe, and that of course includes Kevin Costner’s character of John Dutton.

It is because of that aforementioned spin-off that we do still think the network is going to go all out pushing this finale and trying to get the best ratings possible. Why wouldn’t they? This show will almost certainly carry over into the next one, and we are ready to see precisely what sort of storylines the producers have in store.

Related – Get some more speculation now about the future of Yellowstone — why wait for something more?

What do you most want to see right now when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates that you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







