The Last Thing He Told Me season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

After today’s big season 1 finale, is there a chance at The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 over at Apple TV+? Well, let’s just say there is a lot to potentially discuss here.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that the Jennifer Garner show was originally billed as a limited series. With that in mind, it is meant to have a pretty defined beginning, middle, and end to its story. We are not going into the final episode feeling as though another season is guaranteed.

However, we know that there have been at least some discussions about doing something more and so long as the story is top-notch, it is pretty hard to be completely opposed to it. Just think about all the different things that the writers could potentially deliver here! We do think there is potential for a few huge twists, and chances to of course get inside Hannah’s head and flesh out her story a little bit fuller.

Over the next couple of months, we wouldn’t be shocked if the streamer has some major discussions about the future here before eventually figuring out what it is that they exactly want to do. After all, even if they do bring The Last Thing He Told Me back, it won’t be for a rather long time. Due largely to the writers’ strike and cast availability, we are looking at a situation where it could be easily 2025 before we see something more. We know that there’s a real willingness with projects like this to take time developing the story and arranging proper schedules.

So, for now, don’t let go of hope altogether that there could be something more down the road. Of course, with that being said it would be rather silly to sit here and pretend like more episodes are guaranteed, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last Thing He Told Me season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back, there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want to miss them.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

