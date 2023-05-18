The Flash series finale: Carlos Valdes not returning

While you are going to see a lot of callbacks and some glorious stuff over The Flash series finale, there is one thing we can say now. Despite there being some hopes that Carlos Valdes would return as Cisco Ramon, it is just not going to happen.

So what is the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it’s rather complicated, an it does not have anything to do with a lack of interest on multiple fronts.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Valdes himself had the following to say about what happened to cause him to not be available to shoot the end of the show:

“I did consider it … Honestly, there was no way to make it happen with regards to my schedule and just all the different creative ventures and life circumstances that I was trying to juggle at that time.

“… I couldn’t really make it work, which was really heartbreaking to me because I thought, if I decided to step away from the show, at the very least I have to be there for the finale to round this thing out and to really honor the full circle-ness of it … It was really heartbreaking to not be able to make it work.”

Let’s hope that at the very least, there is some sort of reference to Cisco within the finale, which we know is going to bring back multiple villains from the past. There is going to be a lot of closure for various characters on the show, but at the same time, we also tend to think there will be some opportunities to pave the way for the future. While most of the Arrowverse is going to be done after this show concludes, you never know when someone could turn up down the road.

