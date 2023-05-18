Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 premiere date hopes

Given that tonight is the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 finale, what better time to get further into a season 4? We imagine that there are some big ideas that could come to fruition, but the truth here is that you’re going to have to wait a while.

So while we know that the Christopher Meloni show WILL be back for another batch of episodes, it is also not on the NBC fall schedule. Instead, the plan is to air new drama Found for the fall and then from there, allow for Organized Crime to come back at midseason with a 13-episode season. The reason for this has to do seemingly with something related to the story, and not so much because the network is losing any faith in the show at all.

(In other words, don’t worry about that.)

The reality with this situation right now is that the start date for both this and almost every other show at the network is currently in flux, with the reason for that having a lot to do with the writers’ strike. It is really unpredictable out there in the industry right now and because of that, it would be reckless to sit here and draw any assumption at all about when Organized Crime could come back. For now, we’re just going to cross our fingers that it at least arrives at midseason.

As for the story…

The only thing we’re really hoping for is a big, serialized arc that lasts all 13 episodes, but we also need to wait and see how the next showrunner is going to handle it. Also, can we have a showrunner that sticks around for a good while? A little stability for a show like this does go a long way…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

